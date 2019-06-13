×
Watch Nav, Meek Mill’s Cameo-Filled ‘Tap’ Video

Clip for Bad Habits track features appearances from 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Gunna, more

Toronto rapper Nav and Meek Mill enlisted all their friends for a glitzy yacht party in the video for their collaboration, “Tap.” The clip was shot in Miami and features Meek and Nav performing the punchy cut while surrounded by an array of other rappers including Gunna, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Lil Pump and Young Thug. Meek Mill also helped make the video in collaboration with XO Records head Amir “Cash” Esmailian.

“Tap” appears on Nav’s new album, Bad Habits, which was released in March and became the musician’s first Number One album. Along with Meek Mill, the record also features collaborations with the Weeknd, Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Durk.

Nav recently launched a North American tour in support of Bad Habits, which continues tonight, June 13th, in New York City. The run wraps July 6th with a hometown show in Toronto.

As for Meek Mill, the Philadelphia rapper recently shared a powerful new video for his song “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” off his 2018 LP, Championships. Along with teaming with Nav for “Tap,” the rapper also joined Mustard, Quavo, 21 Savage and YG for “100 Bands.”

