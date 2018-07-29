Rolling Stone

Watch Mumford & Sons Cover Radiohead, the Band at Surprise Newport Folk Festival Gig

British band brings out Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers and more during unannounced set

Mumford and SonsLatitude Festival, Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk, UK - 15 Jul 2017

Mumford & Sons served as the secret Saturday night headliner at the Newport Folk Festival, where they covered Radiohead and the Band.

Ben Matthews/REX/Shutterstock

Mumford & Sons served as the secret Saturday night headliner at the Newport Folk Festival, where the British band played a 15-song set packed with unexpected covers and surprise guests.

Midway through their set, Mumford & Sons deviated from their usual set list to debut their cover of Radiohead‘s In Rainbows song “All I Need” with guest Phoebe Bridges.

Soon after, the band welcomed Brandi Carlile onstage for a pair of covers, Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and the Mumford-associated New Basement Tapes’ Bob Dylan-penned “Kansas City.” To open their set, Carlile also guested on Mumford & Sons’ “Awake My Soul.”

As the final song of the evening, Mumford & Sons brought out another unannounced guest, Mavis Staples, as well as many of the weekend’s performers – including Bridgers, Carlile, Maggie Rogers, members of Hiss Golden Messenger and dobro legend Jerry Douglas – to perform the Band‘s “The Weight” during Music From Big Pink‘s 50th anniversary month.

Newport Folk Festival continues Sunday with Carlile, Gary Clark Jr., Glen Hansard, Toots and the Maytals and more. On Friday at the fest, David Crosby made a surprise appearance to join Jason Isbell on “Wooden Ships” and “Ohio.”

In This Article: Mumford & Sons, Newport Folk Festival

