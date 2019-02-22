×
Rolling Stone
Watch Mumford and Sons Unplug in London Pub for New ‘Beloved’ Video 

Band played Marcus Mumford’s tribute to his grandmother at a gig that Marcus Mumford said felt “a bit out of our comfort zone”

Patrick Doyle

Mumford & Sons’ third album Delta has proved the band’s success is not slowing down; it debuted at Number One and has taken them around the world, selling out multiple nights in the same cities.

The band have just announced the second single for the album will be “Beloved,” a song singer Marcus Mumford wrote after witnessing the death of his grandmother. It’s one of several life-changing moments that influenced Delta. “I felt a bit closer to death in various ways over the last three years,” he recently told Rolling Stone, “partly through that experience, and I saw Grenfell Tower burning from my window, in North Kensington in London. I became very close to a lot of the survivors. Of course some of them came to the studio.”

The band played an acoustic version of “Beloved” at the World’s End pub in London, an establishment that goes back to the 1600s. They played the show earlier this month for about 150 fans. “We haven’t played a pub in a while,” Mumford said from the stage. “This all feels a bit out of our comfort zone.”

 

