Watch Morrissey Perform ‘Morning Starship’ on ‘Fallon’

Morrissey appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his recent cover of Jobriath’s 1973 glam-rock tune “Morning Starship.” The suit-clad singer was joined by a live band as he took on the anthemic song with his classic croon, bringing in more of an jangly electric vibe than the acoustic-led original.

The musician’s new album, California Sun, is a collection of ’60s and ’70s protest covers, including tracks by Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick and Bob Dylan. The album, Morrissey’s follow up to his 2017 album Low In High School, drops May 24th via Étienne/ BMG and features guest appearances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Petra Haden, Young the Giant’s Sameer Gadhia and Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste. Droste appears on the album version of “Morning Starship.”

Morrissey recently wrapped a seven-night residency at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. During his final show, the singer performed The Smiths’ 1987 classic “I Won’t Share You” live for the first time. The singer will head back out on the road in September for a North American tour. The tour kicks off September 5th at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Tickets are on sale now.