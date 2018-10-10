Watch Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Elvis Costello Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Elvis Costello and Nickelback were among the musicians enlisted by Jimmy Kimmel for his latest edition of “Mean Tweets.” Targeted to last night’s American Music Awards, the musicians gamely read negative tweets about themselves and then responded. Other artists in the segment include Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa and The Strokes.

Stefani opens the clip, reading a tweet that says, ““Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen. Period. Full stop. #UghBarf.” She responds, “Owie!” Cyrus takes things a bit worse. “Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker,” the singer read before flashing her middle finger to the camera.

“Pink is aging pretty well for a pig,” Pink reads, grinning. She makes a cross-eyed face and responds, “Thank you.” The Chainsmokers take theirs in stride as well, laughing as they read a tweet that recounts, “One of my employees was talking about how The Chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don’t deserve all the hate. So I fired him.”

Kimmel even got frequently maligned rock band Nickelback to get in on the fun. In response to a tweet that reads “I would rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song” singer Chad Kroeger says, “That’s funny— that’s how we make Nickelback songs.”

This is the fifth music edition of “Mean Tweets,” one of Kimmel’s most popular segments.