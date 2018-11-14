Watch Migos Take James Corden Shopping on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Migos appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” last evening and used the show as an opportunity to take host James Corden on a shopping spree. While driving around Los Angeles during the clip, filmed for The Late Late Show, Migos surprised Corden by unveiling $210,000.

The Atlanta rap group, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, pull out the cash after singing along to some of the band’s own hits, including“Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” as well as Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” Corden even joins in to dab alongside the band members. The musicians open a bag during “Bad and Boujee” to reveal several stacks of cash. “Wait, wait, wait,” Corden says. “You’ve got to show me how much money you’ve got in the car.”

The band proceed to count the stacks of money, to which Corden replies, “I have never, ever in my life seen this much cash. Where are you going to go with this cash? What are you going to do with it?”

The musicians decide to use their funds to take Corden shopping at Maison Margiela. “Is this dip?” Corden asks after trying on a silver trench coat. “Am I dripping?” After selecting his new outfit the host declares, “I will be paying cash!”

After the musicians get back in the car, Corden brings up their ability to ad-lib, saying, “You guys are so good at your ability to produce tracks that you could uplift any song with your ad-libs. Do you think you guys could add the Migos vibe to any song that’s been written?” When the band confirms, Corden plays Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” The results are surprisingly good.