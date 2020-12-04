Watch Mick Fleetwood, Billy Gibbons, and Kirk Hammett Jam on Fleetwood Mac Classic

On February 25th, 2020, weeks before the pandemic shut down the entire concert industry, Mick Fleetwood gathered with some of the biggest names in rock — including Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Steven Tyler, Noel Gallagher, Kirk Hammett, and Billy Gibbons — to honor Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green at London’s Palladium. A film of the event is coming to theaters on March 23rd and 28th, 2021, and on April 30th it lands on Blu-Ray, vinyl, CD, and digital audio.

Right now, you can check out Billy Gibbons and Kirk Hammett (who is playing Peter Green’s 1959 Les Paul guitar) performing the 1970 Fleetwood Mac classic “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)” with bassist Dave Bronze, guitarist Johnny Lang, guitarist Andy Fairweather-Low, keyboardist Ricky Peterson, and former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Rick Vito.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” Fleetwood said in a statement. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician.”

Just five months after the show, Green died at age 73.