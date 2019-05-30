Watch Metronomy Get Small in ‘Lately’ Music Video

It’s a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids scenario in Metronomy’s music video for new track “Lately,” the group’s first song in three years. In the clip, directed by band member Joseph Mount, the musicians are tiny versions of themselves, performing the song while standing on a stage made of their own cassette tape (which reads “Metronomy 4 Eva”). The track itself is a shimmery indie rock number, with a soaring chorus and moments of layered synth ambiance.

“This music video is a pop promo in the grand tradition of pop promos: End of school on a Friday afternoon, mysterious little people that live in a cassette tape, concerned parents and special FX,” Mount wrote on the band’s website. “The song and video are both about growing up. I’ve absolutely loved taking the opportunity to direct our own music videos. I have quite strong opinions on what music videos are for in 2019 and how they should be presented and this has been a chance for me to put my money where my mouth is. The most impressive thing I’ve realized is how much of a group effort creating a music video is. I’ve always known it, but this time I’ve obviously worked much closer with the various characters, involved in every department. So, thank you to them.”

Metronomy’s last album, Summer 08, was released 2016. The album included a collaboration with Robyn titled “Hang Me Out To Dry,” which got a breakup-themed music video. Mount also worked on Robyn’s recent album Honey, co-writing and producing several tracks. Metronomy’s next album is expected out later this year.