Watch Mark Ronson Perform ‘Late Night Feelings’ With Lykke Li on ‘Colbert’

Mark Ronson appeared on The Late Show to perform his recent single “Late Night Feelings,” a track off his new solo album of the same name. Lykke Li, who appears on the song, joined Ronson for the stylish performance, which saw all the musicians clad in white under a heart-shaped disco ball.

In the clip, Ronson takes the lead on guitar as Li croons the sultry vocals. The pair is joined by several backup singers and a strings sections, who lend an airy vibe to the disco-inspired track.

Late Night Feelings drops June 21st and also features guest vocals from King Princess, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello and Yeeba. Ronson, whose last album, Uptown Special, came out in 2015, has described it as a collection of “sad bangers.” Ronson won an Oscar earlier this year for his work on “Shallow,” Lady Gaga’s song from A Star Is Born.

During his appearance on The Late Show, Ronson also discussed his time at Rolling Stone as an intern when he was the mere age of 12. “I was such a big music nerd growing up and I would read Billboard and liner notes from the age eight,” he recounted. “My dad was a musician. Jann Wenner, who had Rolling Stone, used to come to the house and I would just pester him incessantly. He was like, ‘Alright, I get it. I’ll give you a job. You can come work at the magazine. So I went and I was a 12 year old whose voice hadn’t broken manning the phones.” He adds, “I can’t even believe they let me do it, but they did.”