Watch Maren Morris Perform ‘A Song For Everything’ on ‘Colbert’

Country singer-songwriter Maren Morris stopped by The Late Show to perform “A Song For Everything,” a track off her recent album Girl. Accompanied by her live band, Morris played acoustic guitar and sang the anthemic, emotional number for host Stephen Colbert’s studio audience.

In the clip, the musicians, which include an accordion player and bassist with an upright bass, amp up the track’s nostalgic feeling as Morris recounts how the highs and lows in her life have been accompanied by a song.

Morris released Girl, her second album, in March. The album also includes her inspiring single “Girl.” The singer told Rolling Stone of the song, “I was writing it as a letter to another girl who I felt had disrespected me and was constantly trying to be competitive with me when I just wanted to exist in my own space. But as we kept writing it, I realized I’m not talking to someone else — I’m talking to myself.”

The musician is currently out on her Girl: The World Tour, which heads to Europe in May and back to North America in the fall. Tickets for the trek are currently on sale. Morris will also perform at Bonnaroo in June.