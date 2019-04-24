Watch Maggie Rogers Perform Emotional Ballad ‘Say It’ on ‘Fallon’

Questlove joined Maggie Rogers to perform her track “Say It” on The Tonight Show. The song comes off the singer’s major label debut, Heard It In a Past Life, which dropped in January, and took on a particularly emotive tone in the live setting.

In the clip, Rogers and her three band members are aided by Questlove on the drums, giving the track a sultry vibe. Rogers, clad in a loose tee-shirt, opens the performance on a dimly lit stage, letting her voice carry the emotion, before the rest of the musicians join in. The performance ends with a similar moody sensibility as Rogers croons, “I cannot fall in love with you.”

Rogers will be touring in North America this summer and fall, with the trek kicking off July 26 in Portland, Maine and wrapping October 19 in Austin, Texas. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. The singer, who recently played Coachella, will also perform at several summer festivals, including Shaky Knees, Forecastle and Newport Folk.