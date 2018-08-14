Watch Mac Miller Unleash ‘Ladders’ on Colbert

Jon Batiste & Stay Human joined Mac Miller onstage on The Late Show Monday night to perform “Ladders,” a single from Miller’s new album Swimming. Backed by Batiste and his band, which includes an exuberant horn section, the rapper unleashed the fast-talking track for Stephen Colbert’s audience. Batiste played grand piano alongside Miller, giving the moody, emotional number a funkier live vibe. Miller and the band concluded the performance with a raucous breakdown similarly to the recorded version. Miller thanked the crowd and offered Batiste a bow before heading off stage.

The rapper released Swimming on August 3rd via REMember Music and Warner Bros. The rapper will embark on his North American run “The Swimming Tour” alongside Thundercat and J.I.D. starting October 27th in San Francisco. Swimming is a notably personal album from Ariana Grande’s ex, written after the musician found himself in trouble for drunkenly crashing his car. The title comes from a line in “Come Back To Earth,” on which Miller sings, “I was drowning, now I’m swimming.”

More new music may be on the horizon as well as a tour. The rapper told Rolling Stone earlier this month that he hopes to make an album with Post Malone, and recently jammed with Malone, Frank Dukes and Thundercat on some new tracks.