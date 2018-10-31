Watch Mac Miller’s Livestreamed Tribute Concert Tonight

Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life, a star-studded tribute concert dedicated to the late rapper that will benefit the newly formed Mac Miller Circles Fund, will take place Wednesday, October 31st. The event will be livestreamed and begins at 9:30PM EST/6:30PM PST. You can watch it on a wide range of streaming platforms, including Facebook, TIDAL, Twitter and YouTube.

The lineup is long and indicative of the wide-ranging influence Miller had in both the hip-hop community and outside of it. Collaborators, friends and admirers like Chance The Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Travis Scott, Vince Staples and Miguel are set to perform, along with many more names.

Mac Miller died in September as the result of an apparent drug overdose. His death led to a collective outpouring of grief, and this concert is one of several events that testified to the impact Miller had during his short life. The show’s proceeds will go to The Mac Miller Circles Fund, which “will provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building,” according to its website.