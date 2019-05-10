×
Watch Luke Combs Perform ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ on ‘Fallon’

The country singer performs his new single for the first time on TV

Luke Combs appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his rollicking single “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” the singer’s first time playing the track on TV. Accompanied by his live band, Combs gave the twanging number an impassioned emotional resonance.

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” comes off Combs’ upcoming second album, following the chart-topping “Beautiful Crazy.” The singer has performed the song a few times on tour, but only officially revealed the single this week. The song riffs on life’s uncertainties, recounting the things Combs can actually trust. “Trucks break down/Dogs run off/Politicians lie/I’ve been fired by the boss,” he sings. “It takes one hand to count the things I can count on.”

Combs recently announced the second leg of his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, which is currently running from May to July. The second leg will pick up September 26th in Rogers, Arkansas, with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers opening the majority of dates. The trek wraps December 13th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are on sale via Combs’ website.

