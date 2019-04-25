Watch LSD’s Vibrant Performance of ‘No New Friends’ on ‘Ellen’

LSD, the supergroup made up of Labrinth, Sia and Diplo, kept things colorful on the stage at The Ellen Show during a performance of “No New Friends.” The performance, the group’s first live appearance together, featured a cartoon-like backdrop and a brightly colored costumes, and saw the trio acting out a wildly choreographed rendition of the song.

In the clip, Diplo sits atop a cartoon elephant and plays the drums while Labrinth moves around the stage with a microphone. Sia, as usual, keeps her face hidden as her trusty stand-in Maddie Ziegler dances in her stead alongside a mini Labrinth before a group of kids pop out of the floor. The vibrant performance, which is like something out of a children’s cartoon, evokes the fantastical music video for “No New Friends,” which also starred Ziegler and was directed by Dano Cerny.

LSD dropped their debut album, Welcome to the Wonderful World of LSD, earlier this month. “When we got the chance to do LSD, we jumped at it, and it’s one of the most creative projects I’ve been involved in,” Labrinth told Rolling Stone of the group. “We dress up in crazy outfits, mess around with Sgt. Pepper’s-esque visuals; we’ve created animations for the band. You can be ballsy and be out there. It feels like you’re not the frontman, so it allows us to go as crazy and as fucked up as we want to go. And that works for us.”