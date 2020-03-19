 Watch Low Cut Connie Recreate High-Energy Live Show in Living Room - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Senator Dumped Up to $1.6 Million of Stock After Reassuring Public About Coronavirus Preparedness Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Low Cut Connie Recreate High-Energy Live Show in Philly Living Room

Band combines ragged selections from recent albums with Prince and Dylan covers

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Low Cut Connie - Adam WeinerLow Cut Connie in concert at The Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, Canada - 06 Aug 2019

Jeff Ross/Shutterstock

On Thursday evening, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie performed the first of several free livestreamed shows. Billed as “Live From South Philly,’ Weiner treated fans to an acoustic duo set on Facebook and Instagram from the comfort of his South Philadelphia home, performing a mix of selections from recent albums and Prince and Dylan covers.

Performing on piano with accompaniment from guitarist Will Donnelly, Low Cut Connie performed loose versions of songs like “Dirty Water” and “Boozophilia” and endearingly ragged renditions of “You Ain’t Going Nowhere,” all while shouting out cities from all over the world where fans had been tuning in. “You gotta clap at home!” Weiner told fans, recreating the high-energy, interactive crowd banter from his live show. “Get off your couch!”

“Just because they say that we should be physically distant doesn’t mean that we should be far apart,” Weiner told fans in-between songs. At one point, Weiner stripped down to his underwear to play piano and dance around the room before donning a red robe.

The show marked the first of three performances Low Cut Connie will be livestreaming over the following week, with one taking place on Saturday and a final show (for now) on Monday, March 23rd. Each show will take place at 6 p.m. EST.

“To all our pals near and far: we love you and we wanna lift your spirits during these difficult times, so we’re goin’ live on Facebook & Instagram every other day for the next week,” said frontman Adam Weiner in a statement earlier today. “We are all stressed and anxious and horny so let’s get together and release. Log in and send us comments and requests and we will all have a virtual group hug together.”

During the show, Weiner accepted virtual tips and accepted donations for Philabundance, a local hunger relief charity.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.