Watch Low Cut Connie Recreate High-Energy Live Show in Philly Living Room

On Thursday evening, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie performed the first of several free livestreamed shows. Billed as “Live From South Philly,’ Weiner treated fans to an acoustic duo set on Facebook and Instagram from the comfort of his South Philadelphia home, performing a mix of selections from recent albums and Prince and Dylan covers.

Performing on piano with accompaniment from guitarist Will Donnelly, Low Cut Connie performed loose versions of songs like “Dirty Water” and “Boozophilia” and endearingly ragged renditions of “You Ain’t Going Nowhere,” all while shouting out cities from all over the world where fans had been tuning in. “You gotta clap at home!” Weiner told fans, recreating the high-energy, interactive crowd banter from his live show. “Get off your couch!”

“Just because they say that we should be physically distant doesn’t mean that we should be far apart,” Weiner told fans in-between songs. At one point, Weiner stripped down to his underwear to play piano and dance around the room before donning a red robe.

The show marked the first of three performances Low Cut Connie will be livestreaming over the following week, with one taking place on Saturday and a final show (for now) on Monday, March 23rd. Each show will take place at 6 p.m. EST.

“To all our pals near and far: we love you and we wanna lift your spirits during these difficult times, so we’re goin’ live on Facebook & Instagram every other day for the next week,” said frontman Adam Weiner in a statement earlier today. “We are all stressed and anxious and horny so let’s get together and release. Log in and send us comments and requests and we will all have a virtual group hug together.”

During the show, Weiner accepted virtual tips and accepted donations for Philabundance, a local hunger relief charity.