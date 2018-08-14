Watch Low Cut Connie Bring ‘Greasy Rock & Roll’ to ‘Seth Meyers’

Philadelphia rock band Low Cut Connie gave a rollicking performance of their new song “All These Kids Are Way Too High” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The group hyped their spot as “some greasy rock & roll” on Twitter. And singer Adam Weiner delivered on the promise bringing tons of energy and swagger to the meat-and-potatoes rocker.

“All These Kids Are Way Too High” comes off the band’s recent fifth album, Dirty Pictures (Part 2), which dropped in May. The track, like the album, expands the group’s gritty, party-fueled sound. “Our approach to music has deepened,” Weiner told Rolling Stone of the album earlier this year. “I was able to start putting out songs that I always had but that I didn’t think were Low Cut Connie songs, because for a while I thought we had to do party music.”

Low Cut Connie is currently touring North America through November. The band’s next live show takes place at Cleveland’s Burning River Fest on August 18th.