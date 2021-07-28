2021 Lollapalooza Live Stream: How to Watch the Music Festival on Hulu for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Music fans eager to hear Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Tyler, the Creator and a long list of top artists and bands play live are in Grant Park this weekend, for the 2021 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

This year marks the festival’s return after it was canceled last year due to Covid, and festival goers will still need to show proof of vaccination (or wear a face mask) plus show a negative Covid-19 test result to enter the park (Heading to Lolla? Read our full guide for all the health and safety guidelines, along with all the festival details you should know before you go).

Even if you haven’t bought tickets to this year’s festival, there’s still a way you can catch some of the biggest acts without physically being in the Windy City: You can easily stream Lollapalooza for free online if you have Hulu.

Buy: Watch Lollapalooza Free at Hulu

Related: How Safe Is a Big Fest Like Lollapalooza During the Covid Era?

Lollapalooza 2021 Dates and Lineup

Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park in Chicago for 2021, starting on Thursday, July 29th and ending with headliners Foo Fighters on Sunday, August 1st. You can check the complete schedule and lineup here, but keep in mind the livestream times will vary depending on your time zone (and not all of the streaming times have been announced yet).

This year’s Lollapalooza headliners will play on the T-Mobile Stage at Grant Park, beginning with Miley Cyrus (Thursday), Tyler, the Creator (Friday), Post Malone (Saturday) and concluding with Foo Fighters (Sunday).

Lollapalooza kicks off at noon CT on July 29th with performances throughout the afternoon by Playboi Carti, Orville Peck, Dominic Fike, Aly & AJ and Miley’s headlining set at 8:45 p.m. CT.

Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Angels & Airwaves, Ashe, Roddy Ricch, Limp Bizkit, Hinds, Megan Thee Stallion, Journey, Modest Mouse, Band of Horses, Brockhampton, Young the Giant, Young Thug and Jxdn also appear on this year’s bill, with plenty more performances scheduled throughout the four-day event.

Related: What to Know Before Visiting Lollapalooza: Latest Guidelines and Regulations

How to Watch Lollapalooza Live Stream on Hulu for Free

Can’t make it to Chicago? You can also watch Lollapalooza online free. This year’s festival will be streamed on Hulu for the first time, with the 2021 Lollapalooza live stream accessible from your laptop, phone, TV or tablet.

Buy: Watch Lollapalooza Free at Hulu

Lollapalooza’s exclusive streaming deal with Hulu is the best way to stream the music festival free this year. If you’re not already subscribed, you can start a 30-day free Hulu trial before you commit to the streamer, which will get you instant access to watch Lollapalooza line online free.

Normally $11.99 for Hulu (with an ad-free plan), the free trial deal gets you your first month free, meaning you’re getting to see all four days of Lollapalooza streaming on Hulu, along with a few extra weeks of the content that’s already streaming on the service.

You can also get a free one-week trial to Hulu + Live TV to watch Lollapalooza plus live TV channels like NBC, to watch the Olympics. After your trial ends, the plan will cost $64.99 a month if you decide that you want to keep your plan for good (and cut your other cable plan).

How to Stream Lollapalooza 2021 Online Free

If you are already a Hulu subscriber, you can log into your account and scroll over to the Lollapalooza Live Stream page to watch the festival online free. If you’re not a subscriber, use the free trial link below to get instant access to Hulu to watch Lollapalooza free.

Hulu says that you won’t be able to stream the festival once the live stream ends, so don’t forget to tune in right when it’s showtime — otherwise you might miss the performances.

Buy: Watch Lollapalooza Free at Hulu

How to Get Tickets to Lollapalooza 2021

If you’re thinking about booking a last-minute trip to this year’s festival, you’ll want to buy tickets through a trusted site like Vivid Seats to avoid scams.

You can purchase four-day passes to Lollapalooza, as well as single-day tickets on the ticket retailer ahead of the fest’s opening day. Right now, general admission tickets are starting around $270 on Vivid Seats. There are also VIP and platinum general admission tickets available online, though you’ll need to be sure to activate your wristbands once you purchase them before you try to enter Grant Park.

Buy: Lollapalooza 2021 Tickets at $270+

How to Watch the Lollapalooza Performances Online

While there are sets streaming live all day on Hulu, if you’re planning to watch all of the Lolla headliners or you just want to tune into one night, here’s when you can catch this year’s sets.

When Does Tyler, the Creator Perform at Lollapalooza?

Fresh off the release of his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator headlines Friday night at Lollapalooza. You can watch his set beginning at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on Hulu.com.

Buy: Watch Tyler, the Creator at Lollapalooza at Hulu

How to Watch Post Malone Perform at Lollapalooza

Post Malone plays Lollapalooza on Saturday, July 31st, hitting the stage at 10:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. PT.

Buy: Watch Post Malone at Lollapalooza at Hulu

How to Watch Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Online

Foo Fighters will headline the T-Mobile stage at Lollapalooza on Sunday, August 1st at 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT. Stream all the Lollapalooza headliners free online on Hulu.com.

Buy: Watch Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza at Hulu