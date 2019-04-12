Watch Local Natives’ Choreographed Video for ‘Tap Dancer’

Local Natives’ latest track, “Tap Dancer,” is an emotional ballad that now has an equally emotive music video. The video, filmed in one shot, was directed by Jonathan Chu and features buzzy choreographer and dancer Micaela Taylor. In the clip, Taylor, clad in a red dress, matches the lyrics and sober musical tones of the track in her animated movements. As the song unfolds, the lighting shifts, putting Taylor in blue silhouette and then in a spotlight.

Local Natives’ new album, Violet Street, is out April 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. The album was produced by Shawn Everett and the band have previously dropped two songs from the release, “Cafe Amarillo” and “When Am I Gonna Lose You. The music video for the latter features actress Kate Mara.

The band will tour North America in support of the album. “The Spiral Choir Tour” kicks off at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on May 15 following performances in London and Paris. Local Natives will also perform at the Summer Nostos Festival in Greece in June and at Australia’s Splendour in the Grass festival in July.