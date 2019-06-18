Watch Lizzo Perform ‘Juice’ at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lizzo took the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to perform her single “Juice.” After an introduction by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss, the singer appeared solo on the glowing stage before being joined by a slew of energetic dancers, all of whom threw off their gospel robes in a tribute to a memorable scene in Sister Act 2.

In the clip, the dancers and Lizzo give an impressive choreographed performance and some of the dancers eventually step out into break dance moves. Later in the track Lizzo gets the audience of celebrities singing along with the chorus (the cast of Netflix’s Sabrina can be seen in the crowd getting thoroughly stoked on the tune).

Lizzo released her album Cuz I Love You earlier this year and recently appeared on Charli XCX’s new single “Blame It on Your Love.” She told Rolling Stone earlier this year that her album is a reflection of her genuine self. “When I have to make decisions, I always choose honesty and I always stay true to myself, because I know at the end of the day that is what’s going to remain,” she said. “That is what’s going to be the legend: That I was true to myself and that I honored every person by staying truthful to them.”