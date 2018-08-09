Watch Lizzo, James Bay Recall Starstruck Encounters With Beyonce, Eric Clapton

Lizzo, James Bay, Chromeo and more remember the celebrity sightings that left them starstruck for the first time in a new video for Rolling Stone filmed at Lollapalooza.

For Lizzo – the budding singer and rapper out of Minneapolis, Minnesota – that unforgettable moment came when she was in fifth grade and saw Beyoncé singing with Destiny’s Child at a Walmart. “They were singing the gospel medley that they always did and I remember being like, ‘Yo, the way she’s making me feel right now, I want to make people feel that way,'” Lizzo said. “She was just an angel.”

British singer-songwriter James Bay remembered spotting Eric Clapton at an airport and seizing the opportunity to simply thank the legendary guitarist for all of his music. “He was very cool and he said, ‘Thank you so much and have a great day,'” Bay said. “And that was all it needed to be.”

Elsewhere, Chromeo’s P-Thugg remembered waiting at a Montreal hotel until six in the morning to meet Bootsy Collins, while his bandmate, Dave 1, spoke about being awestruck by the real life presence of Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant (“He’s short!”). The clip also features recollections from Lauv, who discussed going on tour with Ed Sheeran, and Morgxn, who spent an hour basking in the wisdom of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.