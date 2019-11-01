Watch Lizzo Freak Out in a Haunted House on ‘Ellen’

Lizzo agreed to brave a haunted house at Universal Studios for a segment on Ellen, but the pop singer turned be a lot jumpier than you’d expect. In the clip, Lizzo is joined by Ellen correspondent Average Andy, who also recently went through a Us-themed haunted house with Tiffany Haddish.

“We’re gonna rock this bitch,” the singer affirms before she and Andy enter the house. She adds, “I’m 100 percent that scary ass bitch.”

She and Andy clutch each other fearfully as they tentatively creep into the dark hallway, immediately screaming and yelling expletives as creatures jump out at them. Things do not go well for the pair, who hug and yell things like “Thank you Jesus” as they progress through the house.

At one point Lizzo just starts running, trying to escape the situation, and eventually falls out the exit, exclaiming, “My weave!”

“It looks waaaay less scary than it was,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter after the event. “Don’t get it twisted… w/out that light it was a nightmare.”

Recently Lizzo teamed up with Ariana Grande for a new remix of her song “Good as Hell.” The 2016 track originally appeared on the soundtrack for Barbershop: the Next Cut film and also served as the lead single for her Coconut Oil EP, and got an added verse from Grande on the remix.