Watch Little Mix Bring the Party With ‘Bounce Back’ on ‘Corden’

As part of the Late Late Show‘s week-long London festivities, Little Mix took the stage at the show’s temporary studio Central Hall Westminster. The British group offered a rousing, colorful performance of their brand new single “Bounce Back,” which included numerous back-up dancers and festive vibe.

In the clip, the singers, clad in leopard print, fill the stage with energy as they swap vocals parts. The neon and leopard print on the performers and stage add to the summer club aesthetic. The climax features a seriously impressive choreographed dance segment.

“Bounce Back,” which was produced by Stargate, dropped earlier this month alongside a doll-themed music video. The track notably samples “Back to Life,” a track from British group Soul II Soul. It marks the girl group’s first new music since Little Mix’s fifth album LP5 was released last November.

Little Mix will be touring in Europe and the U.K. this fall, with five nights at London’s O2 Arena and three at Manchester’s Manchester Arena. Tickets are currently on sale.