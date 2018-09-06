Watch Lil Yachty Cohort Kodie Shane Spar Over Cereal in ‘Sing to Her’ Video

Rising Atlanta rapper, and Lil Yachty associate, Kodie Shane spars with her partner over a bowl of cereal in the video for her new song, “Sing to Her.”

The Child-directed clip captures neon-lit scenes of domestic discord. Shane and her partner scrap at the breakfast table before the rapper watches the woman walk out the door. Elsewhere, Shane finds herself on a hyper-manicured lawn, wrestling against a leather straight jacket. But despite the strife, the clip ends with a moment of joy as Shane grabs a mic and spits the infectious cut alongside her backing band a slew of dancers.

“Sing to Her” marks the lead track from Shane’s upcoming debut album. The as-yet-untitled record is expected to arrive this fall. Over the past few years, Shane has released a handful of EPs and mixtapes. Her debut Zero Gravity EP arrived in 2016, while last year she released a 10-track mixtape, Big Trouble Little Jupiter, and another EP, Back From the Future.