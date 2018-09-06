Rolling Stone
Watch Lil Yachty Cohort Kodie Shane Spar Over Cereal in ‘Sing to Her’ Video

Track will appear on Atlanta rapper’s upcoming debut album

Rising Atlanta rapper, and Lil Yachty associate, Kodie Shane spars with her partner over a bowl of cereal in the video for her new song, “Sing to Her.”

The Child-directed clip captures neon-lit scenes of domestic discord. Shane and her partner scrap at the breakfast table before the rapper watches the woman walk out the door. Elsewhere, Shane finds herself on a hyper-manicured lawn, wrestling against a leather straight jacket. But despite the strife, the clip ends with a moment of joy as Shane grabs a mic and spits the infectious cut alongside her backing band a slew of dancers.

“Sing to Her” marks the lead track from Shane’s upcoming debut album. The as-yet-untitled record is expected to arrive this fall. Over the past few years, Shane has released a handful of EPs and mixtapes. Her debut Zero Gravity EP arrived in 2016, while last year she released a 10-track mixtape, Big Trouble Little Jupiter, and another EP, Back From the Future.

In This Article: Hip Hop, Lil Yachty

