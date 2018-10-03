Watch Lil Wayne, the Roots Perform Obama-Sampling New Song ‘Dedicate’ on ‘Fallon’

Lil Wayne enlisted the Roots on Tuesday’s Tonight Show for a smooth live version of “Dedicate,” a track from his recently issued – and long-delayed – 12th LP, Tha Carter V.

The fanny pack-wearing rapper adopted his signature nasal flow on the track, unleashing a flurry of triplet rhymes over the band’s grinding reggae groove. Lil Wayne shouted out Drake (“I turned a goddamn into a ‘God’s Plan’), Marvel (“I go Marvel movie on some marvelous shit”) and Andy Warhol (“For the art of this shit, Andy Warhol and shit”) at various points on the piano-heavy cut.

The song ended with a sample of President Barack Obama telling children to have realistic goals: “They might think they’ve got a pretty good jump shot or a pretty good flow. But our kids can’t all aspire to be Lebron or Lil Wayne.” As the audience applauded, the rapper gestured for a pause, adding, “So therefore, with that said: Kids, stay in school.”

Earlier in the episode, Lil Wayne talked with host Jimmy Fallon about the joys of skateboarding, the legal delays behind Tha Carter V and his freestyle writing process. He described the challenge of remembering his lyrics for the stage since he never writes anything down in the studio. “You guys are so, so kind and so generous,” he said. “They typed up my lyrics for me, and I’m back there studying them right now.”