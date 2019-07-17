Watch Lil Nas X Storm Area 51 in Animated Video for ‘Old Town Road’

There’s a brand new video for “Old Town Road,” the song that officially won’t quit. The animated clip, directed by Somehoodlum, comes after the recent remix of the track that includes new verses from Young Thug and YouTube star Mason Ramsey. In the video the singers join Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus as they invade the top secret Area 51, where Thanos apparently is one of the aliens the U.S. government has been hiding.

As soldiers barricade the gates to Area 51, Lil Nas X and his pals saddle up and stampede towards them, causing a few soldiers to wet their pants. Lil Nas X even pulls a panini out of his holster and grabs a bite while the group storms the government facility. Eventually, they get inside and score some new alien gear.

The cheeky video seems to be in reference to the Facebook event that was started to invite citizens to force their way in to Area 51 to discover the truth. The event suggests attendees “all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry” on September 20th. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the description notes, referencing anime character Naruto (played by an animated Keanu Reeves in Lil Nas X’s video). “Let’s see them aliens.” Currently the event has 1.4 million RSVPs.