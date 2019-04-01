Watch Lil Kim’s Cinematic ‘Go Awff’ Music Video

×
Lil Kim has dropped a music video for her new single “Go Awff” and the rapper is all about the glitz and glamour in the clip. Directed by Damien Sandoval, the video showcases Lil Kim’s over-the-top style, setting most of the choreography in front of a Lil Kim-branded private plane.

The banging track, which features a sample of the xx’s song “Dangerous,” lends itself both to the sultry dance moves showcased on the runway and to the black and white imagery that’s interspersed in between.

“Go Awff” comes from the rapper’s upcoming album 9, set to be released May 17 via eOne/Queen Bee Entertainment. The new album, her fifth, marks Lil Kim’s first LP in 14 years. 9 was originally expected last year after the rapper kicked off the release with a track called “Nasty One.”

