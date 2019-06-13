Watch Liam Gallagher’s Cinematic Video for ‘Shockwave’

Liam Gallagher has shared a music video for his new single “Shockwave.” The video, directed by François Rousselet and set in America’s South, sees Gallagher walking away from a burning building and strolling along the train tracks, as well as participating in protests.

Gallagher’s second solo album, Why Me? Why Not., will be released September 20th via Warner Records. The album was written by Gallagher along with producers Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, and recorded in Los Angeles and London. “I wrote some songs on my own for the last album, but this time it’s all co-writes,” the singer said in a statement. “Reason being is I want it to be even better than As You Were. I know my strengths and I know my limitations. I’m an OK songwriter, but I’m a great singer and frontman. I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done.” The album is currently available for preorder.

The former Oasis member has also announced a few fall tour dates, including stops opening for The Who in San Francisco and Los Angeles. His new documentary, Liam Gallagher: As It Was, in currently in theaters in the U.K. and Ireland. The film – an “honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock ’n’ roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracized and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles” – has not yet announced a U.S. release.