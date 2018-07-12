Rolling Stone

Watch Lenny Kravitz’s Back-to-Basics Rock in New ‘Low’ Video

Track will appear on rocker’s upcoming album ‘Raise Vibration’

Lenny Kravitz kicks out a heavy groove in the new video for “Low.” The track will appear on Kravitz’s upcoming album, Raise Vibration, out September 7th.

Jean-Baptiste Mondino directed the video, which features Kravitz at a drum kit, singing in his sensual style. Footage of Kravitz is interspersed with that of a woman, also sitting at the drum kit, performing the song with the same fervor.

In a statement, Kravitz described how Mondino conceived the “Low” video, saying, “When [Mondino] heard ‘Low’ for the first time he focused on the beat and kept listening to it over and over. The result was a black room, black drum set, and black clothing. It was all about the groove and the space. It turned into an interesting way to present a song, that has so much production, and portray the conversation taking place in the song.”

Kravitz previously shared Raise Vibration‘s protest track, “It’s Enough.” Raise Vibration follows his 2014 album, Strut. The rocker will be touring Europe throughout the summer, though he’s set to kick off another North American trek in September. As of now, he has two shows scheduled – September 21st in Atlanta, Georgia and September 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky – though additional dates are expected to be announced.

