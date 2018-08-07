Watch Lauv Perform Endearing ‘I Like Me Better’ on ‘Fallon’

Lauv stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday to perform his hit song “I Like Me Better” from I Met You When I Was 18.

Backed by two musicians who provided a light percussive backdrop on the romantic song, Lauv gave a buoyant performance. Inspired by a relationship he had when moved to New York to go to school, the song is about being in love and how it projects well on oneself.

“I like me better when I’m with you,” he sang with a smile on the chorus. He also dropped some dance moves and playful spins in before hitting sweet falsettos towards the end of the song.

“I sort of feel that I have to constantly be really, really honest with the way I feel, and I have to get that out,” Lauv told Rolling Stone when explaining his approach to songwriting. “All the best art and music feels like some type of truth – even if it’s really simple – that you just can’t deny. A listener can feel that.”