Watch Khalid Find His Groove With ‘Talk’ on ‘Fallon’

Khalid gave fans of taste of his new album Free Spirit on The Tonight Show, performing his smooth-moving single “Talk.” The track, written by Khalid and produced by Disclosure, took on an upbeat, easygoing vibe on Jimmy Fallon’s stage.

In the clip, Khalid is joined by a back-lit live band and gives the track a fairly straight-forward performance, letting the vocals and mid-tempo electro beat do the work. Khalid previously released an official music video for “Talk” in March.

Free Spirit is out now via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. The musician, who was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last month, will appear on the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, which air on CBS April 7. Khalid will embark on his “Khalid Free Spirit World Tour” this summer with Clairo as the opener. The tour kicks off June 20 at Phoenix’s Gila River Arena and wraps August 17 at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena. Tickets are on sale to the public April 5 at noon local time via Live Nation.