Watch Kesha’s Revealing New Music Documentary Trailer

Singer says that recording 2017’s ‘Rainbow’ saved her life

Ke$ha60th Annual Grammy Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018

Kesha released a trailer for 'Rainbow – The Film,' a new documentary about her most latest album and own personal perseverance.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX Shutterstock

Kesha is releasing a documentary about recording her third LP, Rainbow – her first record after her ongoing legal battles with Dr. Luke. In the trailer for Rainbow – The Film, Kesha claims making the album was a life-saving journey. 

“Sometimes things feel like they’re too much to handle,” she says in the clip. “You may be able to pull it together and put on a front in front of others. But inside you’re trapped, suffocating slowly.”

The doc, available August 10th exclusively via Apple Music, blends colorful, psychedelic vignettes with previously unseen footage from the Rainbow recording sessions, her performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards and live shows at rock shows and dive bars around the U.S. Kesha co-directed the film with Kevin Hayden and her brother Lagan Sebert.

“Making Rainbow the album was such a therapeutic process and given the opportunity to turn it into a three dimensional piece of art has helped me find even deeper healing and catharsis,” Kesha said in a statement.

“I hope this film inspires others to never give up even if you feel full of hurt or lost, because after the storm comes a rainbow. Depression, anxiety and mental illness are things we all need to talk about more, and there is no shame in asking for help. Making the decision to work on yourself is the bravest thing you can do. I hope this film helps bring light and love to everyone.”

