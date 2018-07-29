Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Watch Kendrick Lamar Make Acting Debut on 50 Cent's 'Power' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Kendrick Lamar Make Acting Debut on 50 Cent’s ‘Power’

Rapper portrays homeless man who assists 50 Cent’s hitman character on Starz series

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kendrick Lamar will make his acting debut Sunday night when the 'Damn.' rapper appears on the latest episode of the 50 Cent series 'Power.'

Kendrick Lamar will make his acting debut Sunday night when the Damn. rapper appears on the latest episode of the 50 Cent-starring Starz drama Power. Lamar’s scenes were revealed early Sunday when the episode premiered on the Starz app.

Lamar portrays a homeless person who attempts to sell 50 Cent’s character some gift cards outside of a bodega. Later on, Lamar distracts another character while 50 Cent shoots down the man while riding a bicycle. “I can take his wallet too, right?,” Lamar asks 50 Cent, who responds, “I don’t give a fuck, take his shoes too.” Shoes and wallet in hand, Lamar’s character gives viewers a celebratory dance.

Power creator and producer Courtney Kemp told the Associated Press that Lamar’s friendship with 50 Cent helped the series secure the acclaimed rapper’s acting debut. “He and Kendrick … were hanging out and Kendrick said, ‘I’d really like to be on the show,’ and you know it goes from there.”

Kemp added, “He’s really gifted, tremendously gifted. I mean it’s a total transformation. It is not a version of Kendrick Lamar that you’ve ever seen before. So it’s very exciting.”

Watch scenes from Lamar’s acting debut on Power below:

In This Article: 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad