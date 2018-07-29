Watch Kendrick Lamar Make Acting Debut on 50 Cent’s ‘Power’

Kendrick Lamar will make his acting debut Sunday night when the Damn. rapper appears on the latest episode of the 50 Cent-starring Starz drama Power. Lamar’s scenes were revealed early Sunday when the episode premiered on the Starz app.

Lamar portrays a homeless person who attempts to sell 50 Cent’s character some gift cards outside of a bodega. Later on, Lamar distracts another character while 50 Cent shoots down the man while riding a bicycle. “I can take his wallet too, right?,” Lamar asks 50 Cent, who responds, “I don’t give a fuck, take his shoes too.” Shoes and wallet in hand, Lamar’s character gives viewers a celebratory dance.

Power creator and producer Courtney Kemp told the Associated Press that Lamar’s friendship with 50 Cent helped the series secure the acclaimed rapper’s acting debut. “He and Kendrick … were hanging out and Kendrick said, ‘I’d really like to be on the show,’ and you know it goes from there.”

Kemp added, “He’s really gifted, tremendously gifted. I mean it’s a total transformation. It is not a version of Kendrick Lamar that you’ve ever seen before. So it’s very exciting.”

Watch scenes from Lamar’s acting debut on Power below:

📺 Kendrick Lamar Makes A Cameo Appearance On #PowerTV Season 5 Episode 5 As A Crackhead Alongside 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/GqAiqcxcbg — Street Talk LDN (@StreetTalkLDN) July 29, 2018