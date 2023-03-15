Kelly Clarkson Delivers Breezy Rendition of Billy Joel’s ‘My Life’

While performing her rendition of Billy Joel’s “My Life” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer sends a knowing wink toward the camera. It punctuates the lyric, “I don’t need you to worry for me, ’cause I’m alright.” But as goes for most Kellyoke performances, the only person who should really be worried is the original musician who is about to be out-sung by the queen of karaoke.

“My Life” is the latest in a string of Clarkson covers performed with her in-house instrumentalists My Band Y’all. Earlier this week, she tackled “She Wants To Move” by N.E.R.D. It followed renditions of Death Cab for Cutie’s “You Are a Tourist,” MUNA’s “Stayaway,” Spacehog’s “In the Meantime,” Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979,” and more.

“What people don’t realize is you have to get them approved by the writers, and so people keep asking me, why won’t you cover this artist? It’s not that I don’t want to. It’s just that sometimes people don’t approve their songs for whatever reason,” Clarkson explained in a recent interview with Access Hollywood about the selection process for Kellyoke.

She added: “Maybe they just don’t want to do it because they don’t like doing that, or maybe it’s going toward another project, and they don’t want to give it away. It’s more about who we can get it approved from. It’s more about clearance.”

Season four of The Kelly Clarkson Show has also featured covers of songs from Florence + the Machine, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World, Corinne Bailey Rae, and more.