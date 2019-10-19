Watch Kanye West’s Behind-the-Scenes Trailer for ‘Jesus Is King’ Film

Less than a week before its IMAX release, Kanye West has offered a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming film Jesus Is King, the cinematic accompaniment to the rapper’s still-postponed new album.

Like the film’s previous trailer, the preview opens with same scripture from Mark 1:15 before showing West and his crew setting up the camera outside the Rodan Crater, artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert where much of the Nick Knight-directed Jesus Is King was filmed.

“We’re here to spread the gospel. I’m not here for your entertainment,” West says in voiceover. “We’re here to save souls. Here to save people from eternal damnation. I use art to make believers.”

The Sunday Service choir is then shown singing within the Rodan Crater before the action cuts to West in an editing room, reciting the Mark 1:15 verse.

Jesus Is King “is a one-of-a-kind experience features 13 songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition and performed by the Sunday Service choir — as well as all-new music from his forthcoming album of the same name,” IMAX said of the documentary, which hits more than 325 IMAX theaters nationwide plus another 125+ internationally on October 25th