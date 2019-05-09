Watch Kacey Musgraves’ Psychedelic Video for ‘Oh, What a World’

Kacey Musgraves takes on the form of a mythical centaur in her new music video for “Oh, What A World,” a track off the singer’s latest album Golden Hour. The hypnotic, colorful clip features swirling images that mirror the lyrics in Musgraves’ song and a CGI image of the singer herself with a horse’s body. There’s also a frog playing the banjo, a bald mermaid and neon butterflies.

The fantastical images mirror the song’s uplifting message as Musgraves sings, “Oh, what a world, don’t wanna leave /All kinds of magic all around us/It’s hard to believe/Thank God it’s not too good to be true.”

Musgraves released Golden Hour last year, a collection of songs she dubbed “space country.” The album came in second on Rolling Stone‘s best albums of 2018 list and won Album of the Year of the Grammys. The singer told Rolling Stone of the album, “As much as I do love those clever, witty type songs, even I can get a little tired of that. This was exploring a different side of what inspires me.”

The singer is currently out on the first leg her Oh, What A World tour before heading to do a series of summer festivals, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Newport Folk Festival. The second part of the Oh, What A World tour kicks off August 20 in Las Vegas. Tickets are currently on sale.