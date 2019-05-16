×
Watch K-Pop Band BTS Appear as The Beatles on ‘Colbert’

The Fab Four become the Fab Seven

K-Pop band BTS recreated The Beatles iconic 1964 U.S. television debut on The Ed Sullivan Show in an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Dressed and styled as The Beatles, the band performed in the Ed Sullivan Theater as it looked in February 1964, with Colbert himself getting in on the fun by pretending to be Sullivan. The group played their hit “Boy With Luv” in black and white, and also sat down with Colbert to discuss their recent success.

The late night show even taped a cold open paying tribute to The Beatles’ appearance, calling BTS “a new batch of mop-top heartthrobs.” Colbert, as Sullivan, has each band member introduced himself before re-introducing them by their nicknames, which all happen to be “the cute one.”

In their interview, the musicians talked about The Beatles and sang a rendition “Hey Jude,” and also touched on what it’s like to have so many screaming fans.

“Boy With Luv” comes off BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona, which dropped in April. The release marked the band’s third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart in only 11 months, making BTS the only group to achieve that since The Beatles in 1995-1996. BTS are currently on tour in North America before heading to Sao Paulo and London.

