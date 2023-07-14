Jung Kook Withstands the Rain to Save ‘Good Morning America’ Performance

The rain couldn’t stop Jung Kook from celebrating the release of his solo single “Seven” on Friday morning. The BTS member took the stage in Central Park in the early hours of the morning to perform for a crowd of enthusiastic fans weathering New York’s rolling thunderstorms. His setlist featured the new single, which features the rapper Latto, and two BTS songs, including “Euphoria” and “Dynamite.”

The concert was evacuated due to severe weather before Jung Kook could deliver his full scheduled performance, but the singer recorded his high-energy rehearsals, which served as an adequate backup.

Jung Kook’s fans and BTS Army weren’t the only ones celebrating the singer’s release. During an interview with Good Morning America, he revealed that his fellow bandmates have been cheering him on, too. “They loved it,” he shared about their reaction to his solo material.

“I was actually able to wrap up the performance really well; I could really enjoy it really well, thanks to all the ARMY support and energy,” Jung Kook shared via a translator. “And this will not be the end. I hope you look forward to my upcoming performances as well. Thank you so much for coming today.”

“Seven” was described in a statement from Big Hit as the official start of Jung Kook’s solo career.

“’Seven’ is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm,” the statement posted to WeVerse read. “As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.”