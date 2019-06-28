Watch Julia Michaels Showcase New Single ‘Hurt Again’ on ‘Fallon’

On the eve of the release of her new EP, Julia Michaels visited The Tonight Show Friday to showcase the single “Hurt Again.”

Following an enthusiastic intro by Jimmy Fallon where the late-night host briefly sang Michaels songs like “Issues” and “Anxiety,” she launched into the infectious track, which appears on the just-released EP Inner Monologue Part 2. Toward the end of the celebratory performance, silver confetti rained down to the stage.

Inner Monologue Part 2 marks Michaels’ third major label EP and second of 2019, following the release of Inner Monologue Part 1 in January. That EP featured the hits “Anxiety” with Selena Gomez and “What a Time” featuring Niall Horan.

In addition to her many songwriting credits and budding solo work, Michaels has carved out a niche as a featured guest on numerous singles in 2019 alone, including James Bay’s “Peer Pressure” and LANY’s “Okay.”