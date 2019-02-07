Watch Julia Michaels, Niall Horan’s Romance Fall Apart in ‘What a Time’ Video

Julia Michaels released a somber music video for her song “What a Time” off her latest EP, Inner Monologue, Pt. 1. The track, a collaboration with former One Direction singer Niall Horan, is a melancholy recollection of a relationship gone south. Michaels and Horan duet over a sparse guitar melody that grows fuller as the song goes on and the extent of the heartbreak becomes clearer.

The video shows Michaels sitting in a dimly-lit house filled with unkept flowers and foliage. She sits on the living room floor with her back resting against a man, who sits silently for the duration of the video. “I feel a little nauseous and my hands are shaking / I guess that means you’re close by,” Michaels sings as she looks over her shoulder at her ex lover.

Julia Michaels will head out on the road this spring in support of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, and will then embark on her own headlining tour.