Watch Julia Jacklin Sing Gut-Wrenching ‘Comfort’ From Dressing Room

Australian singer-songwriter performs final track off new album Crushing

In a new video, Julia Jacklin performs a stunning, stripped-down version of “Comfort” alone in her dressing room. The tenth and final track from her new album Crushing, the clip was captured last fall while Jacklin was on tour with First Aid Kit.

Directed by Jacklin’s longtime collaborator Nick Mckk, Jacklin sings the wistful lyrics to herself in a plaid skirt while sitting on a mustard couch. “You’ll be okay/You’ll be alright/You’ll get well soon/Sleep through the night,” she asserts, staring at her reflection a bulb mirror next to a near-empty fridge. Like many of the songs on Crushing, “Comfort” is about a failed relationship and the heartbreak that follows. “Are you thinking of me too?/I was so happy all those years with you.”

Jacklin kicks off her North American tour next week at Rough Trade Records in Brooklyn. She’ll tour the States until June 9, wrapping up at the Nelsonville Music Festival in Ohio.

