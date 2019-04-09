Watch Juice WRLD Perform ‘Hear Me Calling’ on ‘Fallon’

Juice WRLD brought his smooth-talking rhythms to the stage of The Tonight Show with a performance of “Hear Me Calling,” a track off his recent album Death Race for Love. The relatively low-key live rendition of the song follows its video game-inspired music video, which dropped last month.

In the clip, Juice WRLD appears on a fog-filled stage to perform the vibe-y song alongside a live band. The shadow of a dancer can be seen inside a red London phone booth, which matches the red duffle bag the singer inexplicably wears throughout his performance. He subs in a reference to The Tonight Show into the lyrics towards the end, giving a small shout out to Jimmy Fallon.

Death Race for Love, the rapper’s second LP, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 165,000 total copies in its first week of release. Juice WRLD will tour in support of his new album this spring. The North American trek launches April 25 in Vancouver, British Columbia and wraps June 8 in Dallas, Texas. Tickets for the tour are current on sale.