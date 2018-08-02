Watch Juice WRLD Battle Addiction in Dark ‘Lean Wit Me’ Video

Juice WRLD struggles with addiction in the dark new video for his single “Lean Wit Me.” The track appears on his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance.

The clip opens with Juice WRLD at a 12-step program meeting, sitting in the circle and joining in to say the serenity prayer with the group. The meeting’s leader asks for the rapper to share his story, which is when the song launches. From there, the video shifts between scenes of him at the meeting and Juice WRLD and his girlfriend in different states of dependency, laying on the floor surrounded by pills, getting arrested in a convenience store and calling 911 to alert them that said girlfriend had overdosed.

The video ends with an important message. “RIP to too many young legends that left us early,” the note reads on a black screen. “If you or somebody you know is suffering from addiction call 1-800-662-HELP to take the first step.”

The 19-year-old rapper released his debut album on May 23rd. It reached Number Six on the Billboard 200. In the following months, he has had a breakout hit with the song “Lucid Dreams,” which reach the Top Three on the Hot 100.