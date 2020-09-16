Watch Journey Singer Arnel Pineda Perform a Lockdown Rendition of ‘Open Arms’

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda has teamed up with Taka of the Japanese band One Ok Rock to record a lockdown version of the 1981 Journey classic “Open Arms.”

“Good day folks,” Pineda wrote on YouTube, “to honor the legacy of Journey’s Escape album, specifically Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Perry, Ross Valory and Steve Smith. Me and my one of a kind & extra exceptional buddy rocker of the amazing band One Ok Rock Taka decided to jam this song.”

Earlier this year, Journey fired bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith after guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain accused them of an “ill-conceived” attempt to seize control of the band’s trademark. Valory fired back with a counter-claim, but the matter is still working its way through the courts.

In the meantime, Journey have hired and bassist Randy Jackson and drummer Narada Michael Walden to take their places. Jackson recorded and toured with Journey in 1986, years before he became a household name thanks to American Idol. According to Schon, the band are working on their first new album since 2011’s Eclipse. “Just wanted to give you an update as we now have many new songs we’ve been recording!” Schon rote on Facebook in July. “The album is shaping up nicely.”

Before the pandemic hit, Journey were planning on spending the summer playing North American amphitheaters on a bill with the Pretenders. They wound up canceling the shows.