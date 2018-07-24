Watch Jorja Smith’s Smoldering ‘February 3rd’ on ‘Fallon’

British R&B singer Jorja Smith performed “February 3rd” on The Tonight Show Monday. The track appears on Smith’s debut album Lost and Found.

Smith looked stoic as she sang the heart-wrenching slow jam. Her voice moved with precision from a talkative lilt to a soft falsetto croon as she sang, “You wouldn’t notice if your eyes ain’t falling for me?/ Did you open up my heart, just to take it from me?/ So why don’t you lose yourself for me?”

Smith released Lost and Found in June. The album followed her breakout 2016 EP, Project 11, while in 2017 she appeared on several tracks on Drake’s More Life. Along with releasing Lost and Found this year, Smith also appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack song, “I Am,” which she co-wrote with Kendrick Lamar.

Smith will embark on a headlining North American tour this fall in support of Lost and Found. The trek launches November 19th in Seattle.