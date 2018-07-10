Watch Jonny Greenwood’s Junun Make Euphoric TV Debut on ‘Colbert’

Junun, the musical project of Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood, Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur and the Rajasthan Express, made their late-night TV debut on The Late Show Monday with an electric performance of their eponymous song, “Junun.” The song is also the the title-track of the band’s debut album.

“Junun” boasts a potent mix of classical Indian instruments–the harmonium and thundering Nagara drums–while blaring horns gave the performance a jazzy energy. Greenwood’s bass anchored the song while Ben Tzur provided guitar and assisted vocalists Zaki Ali Qawwal and Zakir Ali Qawwal.

Junun released their self-titled debut in 2015. Greenwood, Ben Tzur and the Rajasthan Express recorded the album in a 15th-century fort in Jodhpur, Indian, while director Paul Thomas Anderson filmed an accompanying documentary.

Junun are currently opening for Radiohead on the band’s North American tour. The trek wraps August 1st at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.