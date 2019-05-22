Watch Jonas Brothers Surprise Fans on ‘Billy on the Street’

Billy Eichner tapped the Jonas Brothers for an episode of his Funny or Die series Billy on the Street, where the comedian accosts unsuspecting strangers around New York City. The band taped the series in support of their recent reunion and upcoming new album, which Eichner used as his opening line when approaching fans.

In the three-minute segment, the brothers trail a running Eichner, who introduces them by shouting, “The measles are back and so are the Jonas Brothers.” Some of the passersby are thrilled to encounter their favorite boy band, while others could completely care less (one man literally intones “Who cares?”). “Are you lookalikes or the real thing?” asks one woman, who clearly has never heard of the Jonas Brothers. Another inquires, “How was your wedding?”

Eichner stirs things up when he questions a shrieking fan on her favorite band member. “Uh, Nick,” she replies. The other brothers walk away while Nick claps. “I’ve got love for you too Joe!” the fan adds. “What about Kevin?” Eichner screams.

The Jonas Brothers will release their new album, Happiness Begins, June 7th. The album, the band’s fifth, is their first since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times. The musicians have previewed the release with a few tracks, including “Sucker” and “Cool.” The band appeared on Saturday Night Live earlier this year and stopped by the Billboard Music Awards last month to perform “Sucker” live.