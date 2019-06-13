Watch Jonas Brothers Play ‘Know Your Bro’ on ‘Fallon’

You might think the Jonas Brothers, being actual brothers, know a lot about each other. But Jimmy Fallon put that knowledge to the test in a segment for The Tonight Show called “Know Your Bro,” which involved asking the trio questions about their brothers.

In the clip, Fallon asks Nick to go first, urging the musician to put on noise-canceling headphones. As an oblivious Nick rocks out to whatever music Fallon put on the headphones, Fallon asks Joe and Kevin, “What would Nick say is the thing you’re most jealous of him for?” Joe is jealous that Nick got to go to batting practice with the Dodgers while Kevin is envious of “his shoe collection.” Nick’s answer? That he’s performed at the White House a few times.

Fallon later questions, “What was the wildest thing that happened at Joe’s bachelor party?” Nick is ready with several answers, including the cops being called three times, Joe ripping his shirt off in a nightclub and wearing a tequila box on his head as a bandana. “I’m pretty sure we got the cops called on us three times,” Joe confirms when he takes off the noise-canceling headphones.

The band also performed “Only Human” for Fallon’s audience. The song comes off the Jonas Brothers’ new album, Happiness Begins, the band’s first release in a decade. The band will also release a memoir, Blood, November 12th via Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of the publishing house Macmillan. The book was co-written by the band members alongside Neil Strauss and will chronicle Jonas Brothers’ swift rise from Disney idols to genuine pop stars, as well as their break-up in 2013.