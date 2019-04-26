Watch Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd Recreate ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’

This week in things you didn’t know you desperately needed: Paul Rudd joined Jimmy Fallon in shot-for-shot remake of Dead or Alive’s 1985 music video for classic hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” The result is nearly identical, including dead-on costumes, hair and eye patches.

In the clip, Rudd, who appeared on The Tonight Show to promote the release of Avengers: Endgame, takes on the role of lead singer Pete Burns. The video is complete with soft focus lighting and a disco ball that reappears throughout the shots.

Rudd and Fallon have previously remade several classic music videos, including Styx’s “Too Much Time On My Hands” and Go West’s “King of Wishful Thinking.” Watch the original Dead or Alive video for comparison below.