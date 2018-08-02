Watch Jimmy Fallon Dance to ‘X’ Onstage With J Balvin, Nicky Jam

Latin reggaeton stars J Balvin and Nicky Jam appeared as the musical guests on The Tonight Show, offering a medley of “Mi Gente” and “X.”

The duo brought late-night host Jimmy Fallon onstage during their performance of “X,” encouraging him to dance along. Balvin opened the set with a solo rendition of his hit single “Mi Gente” and was then joined by Jam to unveil “X,” the pair’s recent collaboration.

Balvin was originally set to appear as Fallon’s musical guest last November, but the appearance was canceled following the death of the host’s mother. This rescheduled appearance offered Balvin the opportunity to bring Jam into the mix.

During the episode the duo also participated in a game of Truth or Challenge. The challenge included singing like SpongeBob SquarePants and making animal sounds, which the pair did gamely.

“Mi Gente” comes from Vibras, Balvin’s fifth album, which dropped in May (although the single has been making the sounds since last fall). “X” emerged earlier this year as a collaborative effort from Balvin and Jam. Its official single has earned over one billion views on YouTube.